Photos: Batavia teen chalks message in driveway of Batavia Middle School

Hailey Kirkpatrick decided to draw a colorful message, "All Lives Matter," in the driveway of Batavia Middle School today after her uncle gave her some chalk because she wanted to spread a message of harmony.

She said, "There are a lot of races around the world that are treated badly and it’s not just black people and there are a lot of people who are still racist in this world and I think if saying all lives matter rather than black lives matter will show that we are as one. We are all people. We’re all one species and we need to get along to make this world a better place."