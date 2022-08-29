Photos: Batavia United Hockey Bike Rally

Of the 21 teams in Section V hockey, Batavia United Head Coach Marc Staley told participants in a bike rally yesterday, 14 of them charge their players to participate.

Events such as the bike rally on Sunday are fundraisers for Batavia United, so players and their families don't get stuck with those fees.

The funds help buy uniforms and equipment that the players are then able to keep at the end of the season.

The rally isn't a race. It was either a 5K or 10K ride, depending on how far participants wanted to go, led by Batavia Patrol Officer Peter Post.

Participants also received a Bike Rally T-shirt.