May 28, 2019 - 12:08pm

Photos: Batman at Foxprowl

posted by Howard B. Owens in foxprowl collectables, batman, batavia, business.

batmanatfoxprowlmay2019.jpg

Batman doesn't smile. He doesn't smile when posing with Bill and Joy Hume. He doesn't smile when he has a new book out. He doesn't smile while making a public appearance on a Saturday at Foxprowl Collectables.

In this case, Batman is cosplay specialist, public speaker, and author William Lorenz Jr., of Buffalo, and his new book is "The Ballad of Buffalo's Best Batman."

batmanatfoxprowlmay2019-2.jpg

