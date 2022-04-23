Local Matters

April 23, 2022 - 6:30pm

Photos: Bethany Fire hosts community open house

posted by Howard B. Owens in Bethany Fire, Bethany, news, fire services.

fd_members_waiting_for_volunteers.jpg

The Bethany Fire Department hosted the annual Fire Department day this Saturday. Some of the members, shown here, arrived early to prepare food and get out the trucks.

firetruck.jpg

vicki_and_jessica.jpg

Jessica arrived with her family to try out a career path, or just to have fun seeing what the fire department is all about. EMT Vicki Wolak explains what the ambulance does and how they help people.

The Fire Department and Ambulance crew are always looking for volunteers. Monday evenings are always a good time to see what jobs are available and how you might be able to help your town.

Photos and information submitted by Glenn Adams, Bethany Fire Department.

