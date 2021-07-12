Local Matters

July 12, 2021 - 2:17pm

Photos: Big crowd, big noise as Alexander FD brings back tractor pulls

posted by Howard B. Owens in tractor pulls, alexander, alexander fd, sports.

dsc_5707tractor.jpg

Dozens of pulling tractors and modified diesel trucks with the Empire State Pullers and Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League put on a show Saturday to a completely packed house at the Annual Alexander Fire Department Tractor Pulls. Red Creek brought the party and played to a crowd of hundreds in the beer tent to finish off the night.  

Class winners from the pulls are as follows:

  • SF: Frank Payne, Pure Luck
  • LSS: Roy Metz, Git-R-Done
  • MOD: Tom Durfee, Thumber 2
  • LPSDT: Jennifer Pushlar, Hellfire
  • HSS: Henry Everman, Final Decision

Photos and information by Philip Casper.

dsc_5698tractor.jpg

dsc_5769tractor.jpg

dsc_5773tractor.jpg

dsc_5789tractor.jpg

dsc_5867tractor.jpg

dsc_5903tractor.jpg

dsc_5949tractor.jpg

dsc_5990tractor.jpg

dsc_5974tractor.jpg

