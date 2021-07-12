Photos: Big crowd, big noise as Alexander FD brings back tractor pulls

Dozens of pulling tractors and modified diesel trucks with the Empire State Pullers and Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League put on a show Saturday to a completely packed house at the Annual Alexander Fire Department Tractor Pulls. Red Creek brought the party and played to a crowd of hundreds in the beer tent to finish off the night.

Class winners from the pulls are as follows:

SF: Frank Payne, Pure Luck

LSS: Roy Metz, Git-R-Done

MOD: Tom Durfee, Thumber 2

LPSDT: Jennifer Pushlar, Hellfire

HSS: Henry Everman, Final Decision

Photos and information by Philip Casper.