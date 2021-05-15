Photos: Bikers Against Child Abuse at Oak Grill in Oakfield

Members of the group Bikers Against Child Abuse, Niagara Chapter, rode through Genesee County today, one of the counties it serves in Western New York, and stopped for lunch at Oak Grill in Oakfield as part of its 120-mile tour.

The purpose of the ride is to raise awareness of child abuse and let people know the group exists. According to the group's pamphlet, one of its services is to assign a member of the organization to an abused child to help provide a sense of protection and give the child confidence.