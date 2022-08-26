Photos: Boxing and Brews at the Creekside in Le Roy

BeyondDriven Fitness opened its Boxing and Brews tour at the Creekside Inn in Le Roy on Thursday evening.

Matt Walther said the fitness club is planning to bring the event to more taverns and breweries in the area.

"It's kind of box now beer later type of event," he said. "It's just a fun way to get into fitness."

Walther said boxing workouts combine strength training and cardio for a workout that is as fun as it is complete.

"When you're punching a bag, it's great cardio endurance," he said. "It is great fitness. We're not doing it to be precise with striking. We're doing it for fitness.You keep moving. It's great for your upper body and your lower body. And then you incorporate strength and it's just the best of both worlds."

And it's the kind of exercise that is adaptable for just about anybody, regardless of age and some physical limitations.

"It's real, real easy for anybody to get into and anybody can do it," Walther said. "We've got people of all ages and levels right now. I think we've got from middle school on to my mom, who's here with tons of different ailments. It's just an awesome, awesome way to stay in shape."

BeyondDriven Fitness and Performance is located at 66 Main Street, Le Roy. For more information, email [email protected]

Photos by Howard Owens