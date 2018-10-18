Photos: Byron-Bergen students participate in Community Action Day

On Tueday, seventh graders at Byron-Bergen Junior/Senior High School joined in with the Village of Bergen for Community Action day, going to Hickory Park, Zuber Park, and the Community Gardens to rake, weed, pick up sticks, and plant flowers. This is the third year students hveparticpating in the event. The class will return to the parks in the spring to plant flowers and spread mulch as well as do any clean up that is needed.

Photos and info submitted by Principal Patrick McGee.