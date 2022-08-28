August 28, 2022 - 8:08pm
Photos: Byron-Bergen's Fall Athletics Bonfire
byron-bergen, sports.
On Friday, Byron-Bergen High School held its annual Bonfire Night, when the school's fall sports' teams present themselves to the community and participate in some fun and games before breaking into team meetings.
The Bergen Fire Department and Byron-Bergen Sports Boosters, along with Mr. Hannan and Miss Ireland, assisted with the event.
Photos by Gretchen Spittler, who also provided information on the event.
