Photos: Byron celebrates 200th anniversary

The Byron Bicentennial Committee delivered Saturday on its promise of a full day of activities to celebrate the town's 200th birthday.

It's two years late but we all know what has kept people from public gatherings for two years.

The day included a 5K, parade, food, games, vendors, music, a car show, and fireworks.

After the morning parade, Assemblyman Steve Hawley president Town Supervisor Peter Yasses and Matt Meier, president of the Byron Historical Society, with an State Assembly Proclamation to commemorate the anniversary (top photo).

Photos by Howard Owens

Betty Stedge, Byron's oldest living female.

John Sackett, Byron's oldest living male.