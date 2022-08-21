Local Matters

August 21, 2022 - 3:29pm

Photos: Byron celebrates 200th anniversary

posted by Howard B. Owens in byron, news.

byroncentennial2022.jpg

The Byron Bicentennial Committee delivered Saturday on its promise of a full day of activities to celebrate the town's 200th birthday.

It's two years late but we all know what has kept people from public gatherings for two years.

The day included a 5K, parade, food, games, vendors, music,  a car show, and fireworks.

After the morning parade, Assemblyman Steve Hawley president Town Supervisor Peter Yasses and Matt Meier, president of the Byron Historical Society, with an State Assembly Proclamation to commemorate the anniversary (top photo).

For more photos or to purchase prints, click here.

Photos by Howard Owens

byroncentennial2022-3.jpg

byroncentennial2022-2.jpg

byroncentennial2022-4.jpg

byroncentennial2022-5.jpg

byroncentennial2022-6.jpg

byroncentennial2022-7.jpg

byroncentennial2022-8.jpg

byroncentennial2022-9.jpg

byroncentennial2022-10.jpg

byroncentennial2022-11.jpg

byroncentennial2022-12.jpg

Betty Stedge, Byron's oldest living female.

byroncentennial2022-13.jpg

John Sackett, Byron's oldest living male.

byroncentennial2022-14.jpg

