October 7, 2018 - 8:24pm

Photos: Byron Fire Department's Sportsman Raffle

posted by Howard B. Owens in byron, Byron Fire Department, news.

byronrifleauction2018.jpg

The Byron Fire Department held its annual Sportsman Raffle on Saturday, with several items offered as prizes to those fortunate enough to buy the winning raffle tickets.

The event also included a bake sale and prize raffle offered by the Auxilary.

An added fundraiser was a fill-the-boot campaign to raise money to assist the Payne family, who lost their home in a fire on Thursday night. Above, Chief Robert Mruczek with the donation boot.

byronrifleauction2018-2.jpg

byronrifleauction2018-3.jpg

byronrifleauction2018-4.jpg

byronrifleauction2018-5.jpg

byronrifleauction2018-6.jpg

byronrifleauction2018-7.jpg

