Photos: Chamber honors local businesses and community leaders at annual dinner
It was a celebratory evening at the Quality Inn and Suites on Saturday as the Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the community.
For more on each award winner, click on the story links below:
- Geneseean of the Year has a 'heart' for county residents in need
- Genesee County Chamber selects Genesee Lumber as 2018 Business of the Year
- Chamber awards 2018: Rotary Club of Batavia gets Special Service Recognition of the Year
- Chamber awards 2018: Upstate Niagara is Agricultural Organization of the Year
Dan Fischer, emcee.
Jay Gsell, emcee, with the "Genesee Is Great Already" (GIGA) hat that he introduced at the event and gave to each honoree.
Tom Turnbull, president of the Chamber of Commerce.
Bob Stocking and Penny Arnold.
Larry Webster and Mike Davis representing Upstate Niagara Cooperative.
The Harrower family, Genesee Lumber.
Jim McMullen and Sue Schuler representing the Rotary Club of Batavia.
Videos, produced by Paul Figlow, were used to introduce each award winner.
Bob Stocking's hat.
