Photos: Chamber honors local businesses and community leaders at annual dinner

It was a celebratory evening at the Quality Inn and Suites on Saturday as the Chamber of Commerce honored local businesses and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the community.

For more on each award winner, click on the story links below:

Dan Fischer, emcee.

Jay Gsell, emcee, with the "Genesee Is Great Already" (GIGA) hat that he introduced at the event and gave to each honoree.

Tom Turnbull, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

Bob Stocking and Penny Arnold.

Larry Webster and Mike Davis representing Upstate Niagara Cooperative.

The Harrower family, Genesee Lumber.

Jim McMullen and Sue Schuler representing the Rotary Club of Batavia.

Videos, produced by Paul Figlow, were used to introduce each award winner.

Bob Stocking's hat.