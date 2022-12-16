Local Matters

December 16, 2022 - 1:06pm

Photos: Christmas concert at City Church

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news, City Church, Christmas, religion.

citychurchchristmas2022.jpg

City Church hosted its annual Christmas Concert on Thursday night, featuring Carlton Wilcox, Rufus McGee Jr., and Pastor Trellis Pore.

Singer Kimera Lattimore, originally scheduled for the bill, was unable to perform due to illness.

Top photo: Carlton Wilcox. Photos by Howard Owens.

citychurchchristmas2022-2.jpg

citychurchchristmas2022-3.jpg

citychurchchristmas2022-4.jpg

Patti and Marty Macdonald, who are about to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

citychurchchristmas2022-5.jpg

Rufus McGee Jr.

citychurchchristmas2022-6.jpg

