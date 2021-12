It is Christmas Sweater Day at Batavia Middle School.

Top photo: Evan Patrick, 5th grade, models his sweater.

Demarius Johnson, 5th grade

Reid Presley, 5th, and Robert Thurston, 5th.

EIghth-graders Kritina Buchanan, Alora Becket, Mimi Weicher, and Paige Harmon.

Vice-principal John-Martin Cannon and Principal Nate Korzelius.