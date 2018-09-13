Photos: City firefighters train on collapsed structure rescue

Yesterday and today, firefighters with City of Batavia Fire Department have been learning -- both through classroom instruction and hands-on practice -- how to rescue people in a collapsed-structure situation. The class includes working with tools to cut and break concrete, cut metal and cut wood.

The training has been at the fire hall and in the lot behind Falleti Ice Arena on Evans Street.

The trainers were from the State Department of Fire Prevention and Control, led by Jerry Mazurkiewicz.