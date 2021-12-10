Local Matters

December 10, 2021 - 3:24pm

Photos: Community once again comes through for the kids in annual Toy Drive

posted by Howard B. Owens in toy drive, batavia, wbta, Ken Barrett Chevrolet, news, Salvation Army, City Fire.

WBTA, Ken Barrett Chevrolet, the Salvation Army, and City Fire teamed up today for the radio station's annual toy drive.  Area residents were invited to drop by the dealership to leave new, unwrapped presents for children in the community.

Top Photo: Lorne Way, WBTA, Ken Barrett, Lt. Jamie Call, Firefighter Ferdinando Papalia, Todd Rapp, Salvation Army, and Nici Johnson, WBTA.

