Photos: Confirmation service held at Resurrection Parish

Resurrection Parish held Confirmation on Thursday evening with Father Ivan Trujillo.

The confirmation service had been delayed form the spring.

The 2020-21 faith formation program begins Oct. 25 at Resurrection Parish and Jason Smith can be reached at [email protected].

Smith is the teacher for confirmation and director of religious education at the parish.

Top photo: Sam Chmielowiec, Maxwell Tenney, Evan Preston, and Elizabeth Kingston.

Photos and information submitted by Jason Smith.

Ariana deSae Frias is kneeling anointed with holy chrism oil signifying receiving the Holy Spirit.