October 2, 2020 - 5:58pm

Photos: Confirmation service held at Resurrection Parish

posted by Howard B. Owens in Resurrection Parish, news, batavia, religion.

img_1982confirmation.jpg

Resurrection Parish held Confirmation on Thursday evening with Father Ivan Trujillo.

The confirmation service had been delayed form the spring.

The 2020-21 faith formation program begins Oct. 25 at Resurrection Parish and Jason Smith can be reached at [email protected].

Smith is the teacher for confirmation and director of religious education at the parish.

Top photo: Sam Chmielowiec, Maxwell Tenney, Evan Preston, and Elizabeth Kingston.

Photos and information submitted by Jason Smith.

img_1972confirmatino.jpg

Ariana deSae Frias is kneeling anointed with holy chrism oil signifying receiving the Holy Spirit.

img_1981confirmation.jpg

