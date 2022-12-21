Local Matters

December 21, 2022 - 10:19pm

Photos: Country Christmas lights

posted by Howard B. Owens in Darien, corfu, batavia, Christmas, Christmas lights, news.

Our friend Paul Saskowski asked us to take a look at his impressive Christmas light display in Darien, at Harlow and Sumner roads.  Some of his lights came from the light display the DiSalvos used to put up on Fargo Road, so The Batavian made the road trip last night, stopping along the way to take pictures of the lights of other homes.

A country drive on a snow-covered December evening is good entertainment.  Christmas lights aren't just for city folks.  There's a particularly nice stretch along Alexander Road in Batavia where nearly every home on both sides of the road are lit up, and it's almost magical to drive through. A photo couldn't do the stretch justice.

The first four photos are of the light display of the Saskowski homestead.

dec202022christmaslights-2.jpg

dec202022christmaslights-3.jpg

dec202022christmaslights-4.jpg

dec202022christmaslights-5.jpg

Pearl Street Road.

dec202022christmaslights-6.jpg

Sumner Road

dec202022christmaslights-7.jpg

Sumner Road

dec202022christmaslights-8.jpg

Fargo Road, Darien

dec202022christmaslights-9.jpg

Route 5, Corfu

dec202022christmaslights-10.jpg

Route 5, Batavia

