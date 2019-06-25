Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 25, 2019 - 11:28am

Photos: David Bellavia tours the Lincoln Memorial

posted by Howard B. Owens in David Bellavia, Medal of Honor, news.

bellavialincolnmemorial2019-1.jpg

This morning David Bellavia, who will be awarded the Medal Honor in White House ceremony this afternoon, was given a guided tour of the Lincoln Memorial. The tour included access not typically provided to tourists, including a climb up several narrow flights of stairs to the rooftop.

bellavialincolnmemorial2019-2.jpg

When Bellavia arrived at the monument, Rochester newsman and author Bob Lonsberry (in Army T-shirt) asked to have his picture taken with him.

bellavialincolnmemorial2019-3.jpg

David Bellavia talking with Congressman Duncan Hunter, a former Marine who also fought in Fallujah. Hunter represents a district that covers the eastern part of San Diego County, including El Cajon (my former hometown).

bellavialincolnmemorial2019-4.jpg

Assemblyman David DiPietro, one of Bellavia's guests for the ceremony, takes a photo of the Washington Monument.

bellavialincolnmemorial2019-5.jpg

Evan and David Bellavia.

bellavialincolnmemorial2019-6.jpg

DiPietro and Michael Caputo.

bellavialincolnmemorial2019-7.jpg

Bellavia with a pockmark in one of the walls on the roof of the monument. During World War II a 50mm gunner thought he saw something suspicious at the Lincoln Memorial and fired a single shot.

bellavialincolnmemorial2019-8.jpg

Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt, Bellavia, and Hunter.

bellavialincolnmemorial2019-9.jpg

Bellavia talking with Bernhardt.

bellavialincolnmemorial2019-10.jpg

Bellavia and Hunter.

bellavialincolnmemorial2019-11.jpg

Bellavia with some of the men he served with: Lucas "Doc" Abernathy, Salam Ulzuhairi, Chuck Knapp, Bellavia, and Joe Swanson. Ulzuhairi was the translator for Bellavia's unit in Iraq. He recently became a U.S. citizen.

Calendar

June 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button