July 28, 2021 - 9:50pm
Photos: Day 6 of the Genesee County Fair
posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee County Fair, fair, news.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
Here is Thursday's schedule:
9 AM – 4-H Horses must be in place
9 AM – 4-H Dairy Show (Main Show Ring)
9 AM—4-H Horse Show (Horse Arena)
10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
4 PM – Midway Opens
4 PM – Faith at the Fair (Entertainment Tent)
6:45 PM – 4-H Market Animal Auction Awards Ceremony (Main Show Ring)
7 PM – 4-H Market Animal Auction Sale Begins (Main Show Ring)
10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
