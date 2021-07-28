Local Matters

July 28, 2021 - 9:50pm

Photos: Day 6 of the Genesee County Fair

posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee County Fair, fair, news.

fairday6-27_websize.jpg

Photos by Kristin Smith.  For more, click here.

Here is Thursday's schedule:

9 AM – 4-H Horses must be in place

9 AM – 4-H Dairy Show (Main Show Ring)

9 AM—4-H Horse Show (Horse Arena)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

4 PM – Midway Opens

4 PM – Faith at the Fair (Entertainment Tent)

6:45 PM – 4-H Market Animal Auction Awards Ceremony (Main Show Ring)

7 PM – 4-H Market Animal Auction Sale Begins (Main Show Ring)

10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

fairday6-24_websize.jpg

fairday6-32_websize.jpg

fairday6-35_websize.jpg

fairday6-23_websize.jpg

fairday6-25_websize.jpg

fairday6-19_websize.jpg

fairday6-20_websize.jpg

