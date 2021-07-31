Local Matters

July 31, 2021 - 6:33am

Photos: Demolition Derby at the Genesee County Fair

posted by Howard B. Owens in demolition derby, Genesee County Fair, fair, news.

dsc_8582demoderby.jpg

By Philip Casper:

It was standing room only at the Demolition Derby put on by Scofield’s Transfer and Recycling last night at the Genesee County Fair.  Thousands watched as dozens of cars crashed and smashed into each other through the night, and even experienced a chocolate milk drinking competition - “Gooch” won by drinking 5 pints of milk in under 5 minutes.  Mercy Flight landed on the infield to deliver Assemblyman Steve Hawley, and Jack Houseknecht, who says he owes his life to Mercy Flight after his car accident in April 2021, to address the crowd and give thanks for all they do for the community.  Red Creek finished off the night in the music tent rocking the night away.

Photos by Philip Casper.

Top Photo: Scott Roblee starting the event with the National Anthem

dsc_7176demoderby.jpg

dsc_8605demoderby.jpg

dsc_8620demoderby.jpg

dsc_8626demoderby.jpg

dsc_7281demoderby.jpg

dsc_8710demoderby.jpg

dsc_8745demoderby.jpg

dsc_8755demoderby.jpg

dsc_8772demoderby.jpg

dsc_8780demoderby.jpg

dsc_8906demoderby.jpg

dsc_8908demoderby.jpg

dsc_7322demoderby.jpg

dsc_7320demoderby.jpg

