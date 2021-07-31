Photos: Demolition Derby at the Genesee County Fair

By Philip Casper:

It was standing room only at the Demolition Derby put on by Scofield’s Transfer and Recycling last night at the Genesee County Fair. Thousands watched as dozens of cars crashed and smashed into each other through the night, and even experienced a chocolate milk drinking competition - “Gooch” won by drinking 5 pints of milk in under 5 minutes. Mercy Flight landed on the infield to deliver Assemblyman Steve Hawley, and Jack Houseknecht, who says he owes his life to Mercy Flight after his car accident in April 2021, to address the crowd and give thanks for all they do for the community. Red Creek finished off the night in the music tent rocking the night away.