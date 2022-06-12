Local Matters

June 12, 2022 - 1:18pm

Photos: Drag Queen Story Hour at the Richmond Memorial Library

posted by Howard B. Owens in Richmond Memorial Library, drag queen story hour, GLOW OUT, PRIDE Month.

As part of PRIDE month and GLOW OUT, the Richmond Memorial Library hosted a drag queen story hour in the children's section with drag queen Chaka Khanteven.

It was a capacity audience for the event with 35 children attending and participating in a craft event after the reading.

Photos by Howard Owens.

