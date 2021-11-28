Local Matters

November 28, 2021 - 8:29pm

Photos: Drive-thru Christmas light at steam show grounds in Alexander

posted by Howard B. Owens in WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association, alexander, Christmas, news.

steamshowxmaslights2021.jpg

the Western New York Gas & Steam Engine Association is hosting its second-annual drive-thru Country Christmas Light display at the showgrounds, 3000 Walker Rd., Alexander.

The show is on display every Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m.  

The cost is $10 per vehicle and $20 for larger vans and buses (cash only).

For more information like our Facebook page or visit www.alexandersteamshow.com

steamshowxmaslights2021-2.jpg

steamshowxmaslights2021-3.jpg

steamshowxmaslights2021-4.jpg

steamshowxmaslights2021-5.jpg

steamshowxmaslights2021-6.jpg

steamshowxmaslights2021-7.jpg

steamshowxmaslights2021-8.jpg

steamshowxmaslights2021-10.jpg\

steamshowxmaslights2021-11.jpg

steamshowxmaslights2021-12.jpg

