November 28, 2021 - 8:29pm
Photos: Drive-thru Christmas light at steam show grounds in Alexander
posted by Howard B. Owens in WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association, alexander, Christmas, news.
the Western New York Gas & Steam Engine Association is hosting its second-annual drive-thru Country Christmas Light display at the showgrounds, 3000 Walker Rd., Alexander.
The show is on display every Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m.
The cost is $10 per vehicle and $20 for larger vans and buses (cash only).
For more information like our Facebook page or visit www.alexandersteamshow.com
