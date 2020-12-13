Local Matters

December 13, 2020 - 5:25pm

Photos: Drive thru Country Christmas at WNY Gas & Steam Engine grounds

posted by Howard B. Owens in Western New York Gas & Steam Engine Association, alexander, news, Christmas 2020, covid-19.

img_3327lights.jpg

The Western New York Gas & Steam Association held a drive thru County Christmas Light Display, along with a drive-thru food court last night at their property in Alexander.

Saturday night was packed with vehicles -- socially distanced of course -- wending their way through the displays.

This will be also held this coming Friday and Saturday, too, Dec. 18 and 19, from 5 to 9 p.m. both nights. Admission is $10 a vehicle.

Expect to take a half-mile ride through their grounds and enjoy thousands of Christmas lights and unique/ amazing displays.

And purchase some carnival-type food that you may have missed this summer. How does Italian sausage, Philly cheesesteaks, French fries, funnel cakes, deep-fried cookies, and cotton candy sound? Only naming a few there will be much more -- all served drive thru!

It's a COVID-19 friendly fundraiser for WNY Gas & Steam Engine Association -- maybe the start of a new holiday tradition.

Enter at 3000 Walker Road, Alexander, just off Route 20.

For more details visit www.alexandersteamshow.com.

img_3325lights.jpg

img_3343lights.jpg

img_3342lights.jpg

img_3339lights.jpg

img_3329lights.jpg

img_3324lights.jpg

img_3323lights.jpg

img_3347lights.jpg

img_3321lights.jpg

img_3348lights.jpg

