October 27, 2018 - 12:35pm

Photos: Drug drop-off day

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news.

drugdropoff2018.jpg

There's still time to discard your unused medications at one of the drug drop-off points set up around the county today.

Safely disposing of unused medications help ensure they are not misused and do not pollute the waste stream.

There are drop-off locations until 2 p.m. at Batavia PD, Le Roy PD, and the Sheriff's Office is set up at Route 5 and Route 77 in Pembroke.

If you're unable to get to a drop-off location before 2 p.m., there are secure disposal boxes that are available 7/24 at Batavia PD. the Sheriff's Office on Park Road, Le Roy PD, and the State Police Barracks on West Saile Drive.

drugdropoff2018-2.jpg

