Photos: DWI drill at Pembroke HS for juniors and seniors

Drive drunk and you might just get arrested but worse, you might kill somebody.

That was the message today for juniors and seniors at Pembroke High School in advance of their proms in a DWI drill put together today by volunteers from the Pembroke, Indian Falls, Corfu, and East Pembroke fire departments.

Photos by Howard Owens.

At the start of the drill, students were given an opportunity to walk all around the "accident" scene to get a fuller view of the scenario.