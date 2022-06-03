Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 3, 2022 - 11:47pm

Photos: DWI drill at Pembroke HS for juniors and seniors

posted by Howard B. Owens in dwi drill, pembroke, pembroke hs, news.

pembrokedwidrill2022.jpg

Drive drunk and you might just get arrested but worse, you might kill somebody.

That was the message today for juniors and seniors at Pembroke High School in advance of their proms in a DWI drill put together today by volunteers from the Pembroke, Indian Falls, Corfu, and East Pembroke fire departments.

Photos by Howard Owens.

pembrokedwidrill2022-2.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-3.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-4.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-5.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-6.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-7.jpg

At the start of the drill, students were given an opportunity to walk all around the "accident" scene to get a fuller view of the scenario.

pembrokedwidrill2022-8.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-9.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-10.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-11.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-12.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-13.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-14.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-15.jpg

pembrokedwidrill2022-16.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break