April 23, 2022 - 5:34pm

Photos: Earth Day clean-up at DeWitt

posted by Howard B. Owens in DeWitt Recreation Area, batavia, Earth Day, environment, news.

dewittcleamup2022-2.jpg

Troop Leader Melissa Sciortino holds a trash bag while Girl Scouts Lana, left, and Kennedy, gather garbage dropped on the ground by people at DeWitt Recreation Area in Batavia.

Also helping from Troop 60870 in Spencerport was Isabella.

The girls were earning badges for environment, hiking and wilderness.

The clean-up was part of the Genesee County Parks Department celebration of Earth Day at DeWitt.

dewittcleamup2022-3.jpg

dewittcleamup2022-4.jpg

dewittcleamup2022-5.jpg

dewittcleamup2022-6.jpg

