Photos: Easter Bunny visits Le Roy

Friends of the family burned out of its home on Maple Street in Batavia on Tuesday held a fundraiser for them today -- photos with the Easter Bunny in the Gazabo next to the Oatka Creek in Le Roy.

The event was organized by Jenna Read and Ally Scofield.

With Easter Bunny are Lilly, 7 months, and Addison, 11 months.

The GoFundMe campaign for the family, organized by Scofield, has raised more than $7,000 (with a new goal of $9,000).