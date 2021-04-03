Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

April 3, 2021 - 2:25pm

Photos: Easter Bunny visits Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in Easter, news, Le Roy, batavia.

bunnyinleroy2021.jpg

Friends of the family burned out of its home on Maple Street in Batavia on Tuesday held a fundraiser for them today -- photos with the Easter Bunny in the Gazabo next to the Oatka Creek in Le Roy. 

The event was organized by Jenna Read and Ally Scofield.

With Easter Bunny are Lilly, 7 months, and Addison, 11 months.

The GoFundMe campaign for the family, organized by Scofield, has raised more than $7,000 (with a new goal of $9,000).

Comments

Calendar

April 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button