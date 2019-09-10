Local Matters

September 10, 2019 - 10:27am

Photos: Eastern side of Ellicott Trail under construction

posted by Howard B. Owens in Ellicott Trail, parks, batavia, news.

ellicotttrailprogress.jpg

Yesterday I set out to take a look at the new bridge over the railroad tracks off of East Main Street Road on the eastern end of the Ellicott Street Trail, which is expected to open late in the fall.

It was a pretty scenic spot so I ended up walking the length of the trail from the bridge to West Main Street Road, where a crossing is being installed. Then I went over to DeWitt Recreation Area to see where a bridge is being installed at the back of the park.  

ellicotttrailprogress-2.jpg

ellicotttrailprogress-3.jpg

ellicotttrailprogress-4.jpg

ellicotttrailprogress-11.jpg

ellicotttrailprogress-13.jpg

ellicotttrailprogress-5.jpg

ellicotttrailprogress-6.jpg

ellicotttrailprogress-10.jpg

ellicotttrailprogress-7.jpg

ellicotttrailprogress-8.jpg

ellicotttrailprogress-9.jpg

