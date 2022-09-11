Local Matters

September 11, 2022 - 11:37pm

Photos: Eli Fish Oktoberfest in Jackson Square

posted by Howard B. Owens in Oktoberfest, Eli Fish Brewing Company, Jackson Square, batavia, news.

elioctoverfest2022.jpg

Eli Fish hosted its fourth annual Oktoberfest Saturday at Jackson Square in Batavia. As promised by organizer Adam Burnett, the event was overflowing with attendees, as the ever-popular German band The Frankfurters played traditional songs, accompanied by the band's dance troupe. Attendees joined in with the dancing, and quenched their appetites with German-themed brews and food from Eli Fish Brewing Company.

elioctoverfest2022-2.jpg

elioctoverfest2022-3.jpg

elioctoverfest2022-4.jpg

elioctoverfest2022-5.jpg

elioctoverfest2022-6.jpg

elioctoverfest2022-7.jpg

elioctoverfest2022-8.jpg

elioctoverfest2022-9.jpg

elioctoverfest2022-10.jpg

elioctoverfest2022-11.jpg

elioctoverfest2022-12.jpg

elioctoverfest2022-13.jpg

Joanne Beck contributed to this article. Photos by Howard Owens.

