September 11, 2022 - 11:37pm
Photos: Eli Fish Oktoberfest in Jackson Square
posted by Howard B. Owens in Oktoberfest, Eli Fish Brewing Company, Jackson Square, batavia, news.
Eli Fish hosted its fourth annual Oktoberfest Saturday at Jackson Square in Batavia. As promised by organizer Adam Burnett, the event was overflowing with attendees, as the ever-popular German band The Frankfurters played traditional songs, accompanied by the band's dance troupe. Attendees joined in with the dancing, and quenched their appetites with German-themed brews and food from Eli Fish Brewing Company.
Joanne Beck contributed to this article. Photos by Howard Owens.
Recent comments