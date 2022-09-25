Photos: Family Game night at the County's Senior Center

Catelyn Terboss, 7, tries out one of the pieces of antique technology on display Friday night at the Senior Center for Family Game Night.

The County's IT department was one of several county agencies with display tables during the event, which centered around family games and free games for families to take home.

Catelyn had never seen a rotary telephone before. Louis Stoller showed her how it worked though he admitted he's never used a rotary phone.