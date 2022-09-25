Local Matters

September 25, 2022 - 5:13pm

Photos: Family Game night at the County's Senior Center

posted by Howard B. Owens in senior center, Family Game Night, batavia, news.

img_3004gamenight.jpg

Catelyn Terboss, 7, tries out one of the pieces of antique technology on display Friday night at the Senior Center for Family Game Night.

The County's IT department was one of several county agencies with display tables during the event, which centered around family games and free games for families to take home.

Catelyn had never seen a rotary telephone before. Louis Stoller showed her how it worked though he admitted he's never used a rotary phone. 

img_2988gamenight.jpg

img_2987gamenight.jpg

img_3015gamenight.jpg

img_3026gamenight.jpg

img_3035gamenight.jpg

img_3040gamenight.jpg

