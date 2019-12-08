Local Matters

December 8, 2019 - 5:27pm

Photos: Fifth-annual 'Shop with a Cop' at Walmart

posted by Howard B. Owens in Shop with a Cop, news, walmart.

shopwithacop2019.jpg

For the fifth year in a row, members of local law enforcement put on their uniforms during their time off and showed up on a Saturday morning at Walmart for "Shop with a Cop."

This year, 57 children -- selected with the help of school districts -- were able to use gift cards to buy Christmas presents for parents and siblings as well as themselves while shopping with a police officer.

The New York State Police received a grant for the program, which is dividing evening among troopers, deputies and Batavia PD officers. Additionally, Le Roy PD received a donation from Le Roy Rotary to fund shopping for five children.  Walmart donates wrapping and assigns employees to the event.

shopwithacop2019-2.jpg

shopwithacop2019-3.jpg

shopwithacop2019-4.jpg

shopwithacop2019-5.jpg

shopwithacop2019-6.jpg

shopwithacop2019-7.jpg

shopwithacop2019-8.jpg

