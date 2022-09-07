Photos: First day arrivals at Wolcott Street School in Le Roy

Temprence Stack got off her first school bus ride at Wolcott School this morning, a moment her parents, Robert and Kimberly Stack, were on hand to document with their mobile phone cameras.

While the Stacks waited for the school buses to unload, with Temprence standing at the top of the stairs, ready to be the first one let off the bus, Kimberly said, "I'm probably more nervous than she is."

As Temprence entered the building to start her first day of kindergarten, Kimberly was overcome by emotion (fourth photo).

Le Roy Central School District Superintendent Merritt Holly was on-hand at the school bus parking lot to greet elementary school students on their first day of class.

Holly said the start of the school year is always exciting but this one is a little more special. Not only has Wolcott undergone some major renovations over the summer, it's the first year in a couple of years where things are back to "normal."

"I think it's it's nice that we don't have kids going through getting temperature checks," Holly said. "It's even better without having masks on today. It's good. That makes it that much better."

At the school, some of the students walking past the renovated gym wanted to sneak a peek through the open door as they walked past.

"It's always exciting just to see the faces of kids coming in, especially with some of the new things and the Wolcott Street School building that they're able to see today," Holly said. "It's just seeing those smiles coming in that makes it all worth it."

Teacher Ann Olivani's new kindergarten class. Olivani is pictured at the back of the class.

If you have first-day-of-school photos from anywhere in Genesee County that you would like to share with the community, email them to [email protected].