Photos: First grader at Jackson wins coloring contest, gets ride in Engine 11

Joseph Schafer won City Fire's fire prevention coloring contest in the K-1 group and his grand prize was a ride in Engine 11 to Jackson School this morning.

His smile says it all but his mother said the ride this morning was a surprise. He had been sick so his parent held off telling him he won until he was well and could return to school. He was thrilled this morning, she said. "It's his favorite truck and his favorite people," she said.