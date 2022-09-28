Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 28, 2022 - 11:48pm

Photos: Five Finger Death Punch headlines heavy metal lineup at Darien Lake

posted by Howard B. Owens in Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, music, arts, entertainment, news.

l1110176.jpg

Five Finger Death Punch headlined a show Tuesday at the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center that was supported by Megadeath, Fire From the Gods and The Hu.

PreviouslyFive Finger Death Punch brings AfterLife and familiar hits to Darien Lake tonight

Photos by Philip Casper.  Top photo: Five Finger Death Punch

dsc_7598.jpg

Five Finger Death Punch

dsc_7724.jpg

Five Finger Death Punch

dsc_7588.jpg

dsc_7639.jpg

Five Finger Death Punch

dsc_7607.jpg

Five Finger Death Punch

dsc_7441.jpg

Megadeath

dsc_7404.jpg

Megadeath

dsc_7101.jpg

The Hu

l1110038_1.jpg

Fire From the Gods

wfi_9120.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break