December 8, 2018 - 8:56pm

Photos: Fourth annual 'Shop with a Cop' at Walmart

posted by Howard B. Owens in walmart, news, batavia, notify.

shopwithcop2018.jpg

More than 50 local children were invited to Walmart today to "Shop with a Cop."

Off-duty officers from the Sheriff's Office, Batavia PD, and State Police volunteered their time to help the children pick presents for their families or themselves.

Funds for the event were donated by Batavia PBA, Genesee County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, New York State Troopers PBA, CSEA, the City’s “Jeans for Friday”, Bonarigo and McCutcheon Law Office, Bohm-Calarco Smith Funeral Home, Town of Batavia Fire Dept, and Statewide Machinery/House O’ Laundry.  

Each child received $100 for shopping and Walmart provided staff to wrap the presents.

Top photo: Deputy Andrew Mullen with Bailee, 6.

shopwithcop2018-2.jpg

Sheriff William Sheron had a lot of fun shopping with Will, 14.

shopwithcop2018-3.jpg

Santa arrives at Walmart.

shopwithcop2018-4.jpg

shopwithcop2018-5.jpg

Trooper Jeff Bebak.

shopwithcop2018-6.jpg

Mauler, 7, shopping with Deputy Rachel Diehl.

shopwithcop2018-7.jpg

shopwithcop2018-8.jpg

Tyler, 4, shopping with Trooper Frank Velletta.

shopwithcop2018-9.jpg

Deputy Chad Cummings with Dena, 8.

shopwithcop2018-10.jpg

Chastin, 10, shopping with Officer Frank Klimjack and his mother Jen Styer.

shopwithcop2018-11.jpg

Officer Stephen Cronmiller with Clare, 1.

shopwithcop2018-12.jpg 

Sgt. Jason Saile with Bailee, 6.

shopwithcop2018-13.jpg

Detective Eric Hill was joined by his wife Nicole and Aubury Towner, an Explorer, to shop with Preston, 9, Isabell, 7, and Estella, 3.

shopwithcop2018-14.jpg

