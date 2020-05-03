Photos: Friends and family gather at site of fatal crash to honor and remember Joshua Fullmer

Friends and family of Joshua T. Fullmer Sr., who died Monday following a motorcycle and bicycle accident on Route 5 near Wortendyke Road, was fondly remembered Saturday evening in a candlelight vigil at the site of the crash.

From his obituary:

Josh was a wonderful young man who packed a lot of life in his 27 years, some would say he was an “Old Soul,” friends, he had too many to count but Josh always, always had an ear to listen or a hand to lend. He had an unusual love for snakes, his motorcycle and children, he was wonderful with them and they were drawn to him. Josh was employed at HP Hood in Batavia and was a wonderful husband, father, son and brother.

Top photo: His mother, Joy, stepfather, Joe, and his siblings, Justin, Jeremy and Brittany.

Photos by Jessica Pfalzer