Photos: Good Friday blessing of first responders outside City Hall

In a service conducted by pastors Roula Alkhouri, Batavia First Presbyterian Church, and Jim Renfrew, Byron Presbyterian Church, first responders, and health care workers received a Good Friday blessing outside City Hall.

There were representatives from Batavia PD, City Fire, UMMC, and the Genesee County Health Department at the service.

Both Alkhouri and Renfrew reminded those in attendance of the example set by serving others first.

As part of the service, the agencies received certificates of appreciation as well as a basket of sweets.