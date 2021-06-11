Photos: Grand opening WoodSmith Estates in Batavia

Jan Smith, with the giant scissors, cuts the ribbon during the grand opening Thursday on her new wedding and events venue at 9149 Creek Road, Batavia, WoodSmith Estates.

The concept of WoodSmith Estates is the people rent the venue and hire their own caterer, DJ, photographer, and other vendors. Smith opens the venue, provides the chairs and tables, and cleanup after the event.

Smith said she decided to start the business because after COVID-19 hit, the venue that was going to host her son's wedding canceled the event. She tried to find a venue that could host the wedding but with the vendors she had already hired and found it nearly impossible to find such a location. She said that's when she saw a need for a place like WoodSmith Estates.