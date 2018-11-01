Local Matters

November 1, 2018 - 11:59am

Photos: Halloween in Batavia on a rainy night

posted by Howard B. Owens in Halloween, batavia, news.

halloweenbatavia2018.jpg

A bit of rain didn't stop 2-year-old Braxton going out trick-or-treating for the first time with his father Russell Schmidt, of Batavia.

Below are photos from Washington Avenue, Ellicott Avenue, Summit Street, and City Church's Halloween party at St. Anthony's.

The second picture is Officer Kevin DeFelice right after he ran out of candy for the kids on Ellicott. DeFelice said BJ's donated candy and he had 20 pounds to give out. He gave two pieces to each child and ran out in two hours.

halloweenbatavia2018-2.jpg

halloweenbatavia2018-3.jpg

halloweenbatavia2018-4.jpg

halloweenbatavia2018-5.jpg

halloweenbatavia2018-6.jpg

halloweenbatavia2018-7.jpg

halloweenbatavia2018-8.jpg

halloweenbatavia2018-9.jpg

halloweenbatavia2018-10.jpg

halloweenbatavia2018-11.jpg

halloweenbatavia2018-12.jpg

halloweenbatavia2018-13.jpg

halloweenbatavia2018-14.jpg

