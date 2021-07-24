Photos: Horse Hitch Classic at the fair
The Genesee County Fair is underway and yesterday's first official event, and only event, was the North American 6 Horse Hitch Classic Series competiton.
Today's schedule:
7 AM—4-H Beef may arrive
9 AM—Empire Classic Youth Sheep Show (TBD
9 AM—NY Hereford Beef Show (TBD)
10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
10 AM – 4-H Kennedy Building Exhibit Judging (Kennedy Building)
10 AM – 4-H, Rabbits, Cavies & Poultry Must be in place
12:30 PM—North American 6 Horse Hitch Classic (Horse Arena)
2 PM—Rabbit & Cavy Show (Merton Building)
2 PM—Fair Queen—Speech & Talent (Entertainment Tent)
4 PM—Farm Hitch Draft Horse Show (Horse Arena)
5 PM 4-H Club Exhibits must be in place (Kennedy Building)
6 PM – Genesee Speedway Racing
7 to 10PM—Band – OHMS Band (Entertainment Tent)
11 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Photos by Kristin Smith
