Photos: Horse Hitch Classic at the fair

The Genesee County Fair is underway and yesterday's first official event, and only event, was the North American 6 Horse Hitch Classic Series competiton.

Today's schedule:

7 AM—4-H Beef may arrive

9 AM—Empire Classic Youth Sheep Show (TBD

9 AM—NY Hereford Beef Show (TBD)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

10 AM – 4-H Kennedy Building Exhibit Judging (Kennedy Building)

10 AM – 4-H, Rabbits, Cavies & Poultry Must be in place

12:30 PM—North American 6 Horse Hitch Classic (Horse Arena)

2 PM—Rabbit & Cavy Show (Merton Building)

2 PM—Fair Queen—Speech & Talent (Entertainment Tent)

4 PM—Farm Hitch Draft Horse Show (Horse Arena)

5 PM 4-H Club Exhibits must be in place (Kennedy Building)

6 PM – Genesee Speedway Racing

7 to 10PM—Band – OHMS Band (Entertainment Tent)

11 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Photos by Kristin Smith