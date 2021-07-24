Local Matters

July 24, 2021 - 11:39am

Photos: Horse Hitch Classic at the fair

posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee County Fair, fair, news.

The Genesee County Fair is underway and yesterday's first official event, and only event, was the North American 6 Horse Hitch Classic Series competiton.

Today's schedule:

7 AM—4-H Beef may arrive

9 AM—Empire Classic Youth Sheep Show (TBD

9 AM—NY Hereford Beef Show (TBD)

10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open

10 AM – 4-H Kennedy Building Exhibit Judging (Kennedy Building)

10 AM – 4-H, Rabbits, Cavies & Poultry Must be in place

12:30 PM—North American 6 Horse Hitch Classic (Horse Arena)

2 PM—Rabbit & Cavy Show (Merton Building)

2 PM—Fair Queen—Speech & Talent (Entertainment Tent)

4 PM—Farm Hitch Draft Horse Show (Horse Arena)

5 PM 4-H Club Exhibits must be in place (Kennedy Building)

6 PM – Genesee Speedway Racing

7 to 10PM—Band – OHMS Band (Entertainment Tent)

11 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close

Photos by Kristin Smith

