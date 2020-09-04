Local Matters

September 4, 2020 - 8:58am

Photos: Late season sunflowers on Wortendyke Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in sunflowers, Wortendyke Road, batavia, news, photos.

The flowers in the sunflower field along Wortendyke Road have mostly faded, though there are a few blooms that are still radiant, and yesterday was another beautiful late summer evening so the field remained a popular destination for area residents.

Above, Ayo, Jr., Tobin Carson, Ayomi, and Jasmine Pitan pose for a picture in the field.

Ella Houseknecht and MacKenzie Lavrey.

