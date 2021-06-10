Local Matters

June 10, 2021 - 1:36pm

Photos: Legislature designates June 'Dairy Month'

With the aid of the Genesee County Dairy Princess and her court, along with ice cream treats for everybody in the room, the Legislature declared June "Dairy Month" on Wednesday.

The current Dairy Princess is Amelia Brewer, 16 from Elba. Her court: Maggie Winspear, dairy ambassador, Jillian Brewer, dairy ambassador, and Claire Lamb, dairy maid.

Legislator Christian Yunker read the following resolution approved by the Legislature:

WHEREAS, The Dairy Industry has contributed to the development and prosperity of our community since the earliest formation of Genesee County, and

WHEREAS, Since 1937 the rich history of Dairy production and its producers has been recognized across our great nation in an effort to savor the natural goodness in one of the most wholesome agricultural products, and 

WHEREAS, Dairy farmers and farm workers strive to produce wholesome dairy milk which is used to make delicious dairy products like yogurts, cheeses, butter, sour cream, and ice creams that provide health benefits and valuable nutritional benefit to residents locally, regionally, and globally, and 

WHEREAS, in 2014 the fourth-graders at Byron-Bergen Elementary School began the push and later saw signed into law, the recognition of YOGURT as New York State’s official snack, and

WHEREAS, The Dairy Industry in Genesee County is a significant contributor to the economy of our County, its Bread, and Butter, allowing our landscape, citizens, and businesses to flourish, and 

WHEREAS, the USDA Food Box Program sent over 154 million boxes to our hungry neighbors during the pandemic brimming with high-quality Dairy products to fill a nutritional need nationally yet sourced locally, 

RESOLVED, That the Genesee County Legislature does hereby proclaim the Month of June, 2021 as DAIRY MONTH and extend our thanks to the dedicated men and women who produce world-class dairy products enjoyed nationwide.

