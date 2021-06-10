Photos: Legislature designates June 'Dairy Month'

With the aid of the Genesee County Dairy Princess and her court, along with ice cream treats for everybody in the room, the Legislature declared June "Dairy Month" on Wednesday.

The current Dairy Princess is Amelia Brewer, 16 from Elba. Her court: Maggie Winspear, dairy ambassador, Jillian Brewer, dairy ambassador, and Claire Lamb, dairy maid.

Legislator Christian Yunker read the following resolution approved by the Legislature: