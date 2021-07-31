Photos: Little Britches Dairy Show at the Genesee County Fair
Today is the last day of the fair. It's also Family Day and Drive Your Tractor to the Fair Day.
Today's schedule:
8:30 AM – NIOGA Dairy Show (Main Show Ring) 9 AM – 4-H Horse Show (Horse Arena)
10 AM – Exhibition Halls & Buildings Open
1 PM – Midway Opens, Wristband Special from 1pm to 5pm
3:30 PM- Small Fry Tractor Pull (Exhibition Building) Sponsored by Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Genesee County Pamona Grange, and Duane Schmigel
6 PM – Racing at Genesee Speedway
6:30 PM—Staggered release of 4-H animals
7 to 11:00 PM – Band – M.A.C. (Entertainment Tent)
10 PM – Exhibit Halls & Buildings Close
Photos by Debra Reilly
