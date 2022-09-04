September 4, 2022 - 8:02pm
Photos: Live music at Eli Fish in appreciation of military service
posted by Howard B. Owens in American Warrior Festival, veterans, Eli Fish, music, arts, entertainment, news.
The American Warrior Festival organization hosted a music night at Eli Fish Brewing Company to show appreciation for those currently serving in the military and for veterans of all eras.
Performers included Joel Russlett (top photo), Billy Lambert, Travis Mackie, Rich Hancy, Josh Ketchum, and Monica Hall (bottom photo).
Photos by Howard Owens
