Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 4, 2022 - 8:02pm

Photos: Live music at Eli Fish in appreciation of military service

posted by Howard B. Owens in American Warrior Festival, veterans, Eli Fish, music, arts, entertainment, news.

eliamericanwarrior2022.jpg

The American Warrior Festival organization hosted a music night at Eli Fish Brewing Company to show appreciation for those currently serving in the military and for veterans of all eras. 

Performers included Joel Russlett (top photo), Billy Lambert, Travis Mackie, Rich Hancy, Josh Ketchum, and Monica Hall (bottom photo).

Photos by Howard Owens

eliamericanwarrior2022-2.jpg

eliamericanwarrior2022-3.jpg

eliamericanwarrior2022-4.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break