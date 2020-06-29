Photos: Local motorcycle clubs caravan to local police departments to show support for law enforcement

More than 200 motorcycle club members from throughout the region came together Sunday afternoon to ride to the headquarters of various police agencies as a show of support for local law enforcement.

Organizer Jesse Underwood said it was a chance for members of Genesee ABATE to remind people that most cops are good cops and that they jeopardize their lives to protect and serve.

"They've got a tough job to do right now," Underwood said. "They get up in the morning and put on their badge and head out to work and they may not make it home again."

These photos are from the group's stop at the NYSP headquarters on West Saile Drive. The riders also stopped at the Sheriff's Office and Batavia PD before heading to Orleans County.