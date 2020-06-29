Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 29, 2020 - 1:49pm

Photos: Local motorcycle clubs caravan to local police departments to show support for law enforcement

posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee County ABATE, law enforcement, news.

bluelivesmattercaravaran2020.jpg

More than 200 motorcycle club members from throughout the region came together Sunday afternoon to ride to the headquarters of various police agencies as a show of support for local law enforcement.

Organizer Jesse Underwood said it was a chance for members of Genesee ABATE to remind people that most cops are good cops and that they jeopardize their lives to protect and serve.

"They've got a tough job to do right now," Underwood said. "They get up in the morning and put on their badge and head out to work and they may not make it home again."

These photos are from the group's stop at the NYSP headquarters on West Saile Drive. The riders also stopped at the Sheriff's Office and Batavia PD before heading to Orleans County.

bluelivesmattercaravaran2020-2.jpg

bluelivesmattercaravaran2020-3.jpg

bluelivesmattercaravaran2020-4.jpg

bluelivesmattercaravaran2020-5.jpg

bluelivesmattercaravaran2020-6.jpg

bluelivesmattercaravaran2020-7.jpg

bluelivesmattercaravaran2020-8.jpg

bluelivesmattercaravaran2020-9.jpg

Calendar

June 2020

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button