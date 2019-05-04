Local Matters

May 4, 2019 - 2:27pm

Photos: Memorial service for decorated Vietnam veteran

posted by Howard B. Owens in veterans, batavia, news, notify.

sgtduanearthurdowneymemorial2019.jpg

A memorial for Sgt. Duane Arthur Downey, who died March 18, was held at Elmwood Cemetery this afternoon.

Downey, a former Batavia resident, was active duty in the Army Airborne from 1968 to 1970 and in Vietnam for six months in 1970. He was awarded Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Air Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, M-16 Rifle Sharpshooter Badge.

He earned his Bachelors of Arts degree in Photography from Rochester School of Technology and worked for Kodak and most recently lived in Bethlehem, Ga. 

sgtduanearthurdowneymemorial2019-2.jpg

sgtduanearthurdowneymemorial2019-3.jpg

sgtduanearthurdowneymemorial2019-4.jpg

sgtduanearthurdowneymemorial2019-5.jpg

sgtduanearthurdowneymemorial2019-6.jpg

sgtduanearthurdowneymemorial2019-7.jpg

