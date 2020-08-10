Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 10, 2020 - 4:09pm

Photos: More than 1,500 flags retired in ceremony in Le Roy

posted by Howard B. Owens in flag retirement, Le Roy, Botts Fiorito American Legion Post #576, news, veterans.

image2lagfure.jpeg

More than 1,500 flags received by the local veterans' groups were piled several feet high at the Northwoods Sportsman's Club on Sunday afternoon and given a dignified retirement as prescribed by the U.S. Flag Code.

Title IV, Section 8(k) states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem of display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

The event was organized by the Botts Fiorito American Legion Post #576 in Le Roy and Commander Dave Rumsey thanked Bill Joyce, Genesee County Veterans Service Officer, and the Legion posts in Bergen and Caledonia and the VFW post in Caledonia, each of which provided their communities with a flag deposit box. 

Photos by Philip Casper.

image1flagfure.jpeg

image0lagfure.jpeg

image3lagfure.jpeg

image4lagfure.jpeg

image5lagfure.jpeg

image6lagfure.jpeg

Calendar

August 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button