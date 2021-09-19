Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 19, 2021 - 11:44am

Photos: 'Musical Memories' at City Church

posted by Howard B. Owens in crossroads house, City Church, music, arts, entertainment, batavia, news.

20210918_201457.jpg

Past and present came together Saturday night at City Church in a 15th-annual "Musical Memories" concert in support of Crossroads House in Batavia.

This year, the free concert honored COVID caregivers and honored victims and survivors.

Performers this year included: The Rochester Hitmen, The Park Avenue Brass, St. Joseph’s Batavia Brass Ensemble, The Hamburg Kingmen Drum Corps, and Mighty St. Joe’s Drum & Bugle Corps.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

20210918_192852.jpg

20210918_200905.jpg

20210918_200831.jpg

20210918_193713.jpg

20210918_193648.jpg

20210918_193632.jpg

20210918_193406.jpg

 

 

Comments

Calendar

September 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button