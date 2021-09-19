September 19, 2021 - 11:44am
Photos: 'Musical Memories' at City Church
posted by Howard B. Owens in crossroads house, City Church, music, arts, entertainment, batavia, news.
Past and present came together Saturday night at City Church in a 15th-annual "Musical Memories" concert in support of Crossroads House in Batavia.
This year, the free concert honored COVID caregivers and honored victims and survivors.
Performers this year included: The Rochester Hitmen, The Park Avenue Brass, St. Joseph’s Batavia Brass Ensemble, The Hamburg Kingmen Drum Corps, and Mighty St. Joe’s Drum & Bugle Corps.
Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.
