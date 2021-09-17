Local Matters

September 17, 2021 - 12:33pm

Photos: National Grid employees volunteer for clean up work at Arc

As part of a statewide Day of Service project, employees of National Grid volunteered at Arc of Genesee Orleans in Batavia to dismantle obsolete machines, boxes, and pallets, that had been used to recycle cans, cardboard, plastic, and newspapers. National Grid employees broke down - and prepare for removal - old equipment that has been stored outdoors on the property since the organization began implementing a new, more efficient recycling process.

